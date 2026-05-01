Longview Animal Shelter Offers Free Volunteer Information Session

LONGVIEW, Texas (East Texas News) – The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is hosting a free volunteer information session this Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., to be held at the shelter itself.

The outreach coordinator, Brittany Mills, said the event is open to anyone who wants to learn more about the volunteer program or about the facilities themselves.

“I invite any member of the public who wants to participate or who is simply curious about what it takes to volunteer here,” Mills said. “We can walk you through how everything works, explain the guidelines, and give you an idea of what to expect from this program here.”

Mills noted that the shelter currently counts between 60 and 70 active volunteers—defined as people who have logged more than 10 hours in a six-month period. She said the shelter accommodates a wide range of schedules.

“Even if you can donate five hours, those five hours can make a difference for someone,” Mills added.

The shelter is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m., but staff are on site seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Mills explained that volunteers help cover staffing gaps during those hours, and some even arrive as early as 8:30 a.m.

According to Mills, walking the dogs is the greatest volunteer need at the shelter, with the goal of giving at least two walks per day to each dog. She explained that volunteers also assist with socializing the cats, doing laundry, washing dishes, answering the phone, and greeting visitors.

Mills noted that volunteering is also an option for animal lovers who are not in a position to adopt.

“We receive many college students who come through here, and perhaps miss home or their own pets, and a Saturday afternoon visit gives them exactly what they need,” she said.

Mills has held her position at the facility for three years and has spent nine years with the shelter overall. She said people can contact her outside the monthly orientation sessions to schedule a visit or to ask questions by phone or email.