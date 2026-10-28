Banks to Close in November in the US: Two Dates You Need to Know

If you need to deposit a check, withdraw cash at a teller, or resolve an issue with your bank account, there are two dates you should mark on your November calendar. Most U.S. bank branches will close on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 and Thursday, November 26, 2026, for two federal holidays: Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.

The closure may seem like a minor detail if you normally manage your money from your mobile device. But if you need to speak with a staff member, complete an in-person transaction, or receive a transfer on a specific date, it’s wise to plan ahead. Not all operations work the same during holidays.

The official Federal Reserve calendar confirms both dates as days on which certain banking operations are suspended. This does not mean that your accounts are blocked or that you lose access to your money.

What days will banks close in November 2026?

During November there will be two key dates for customers of banks like Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank, among other institutions that typically observe federal holidays.

The United States Office of Personnel Management includes both dates in its official 2026 federal holiday calendar. You can consult the OPM holiday calendar to verify the dates.

That said, there’s an important caveat: the Federal Reserve holiday calendar does not guarantee that all private institutions will have exactly the same hours. If you need to visit a branch, check your bank’s app or website directly before heading out.

Will you be able to withdraw money and use mobile banking?

In principle, yes. The closure of a branch does not mean you lose access to your account. During these days you will typically be able to use ATMs, check your balance, and perform the operations allowed by your bank’s app.

However, you should pay attention to processing times. According to the Federal Reserve Financial Services calendar, the Federal Reserve’s payment processing services operate on special hours during holidays.

Jerome Powell estuvo al frente de la Reserva Federal (Fed). Crédito: Shutterstock

This can affect transfers that rely on those systems. Even if you send a transaction from your mobile device, that does not necessarily mean the money will reach the recipient account on the same day.

If you need to pay rent, cover a bill, or send money to a relative, avoid leaving the operation to the last minute. Check the estimated delivery date shown by your bank.

What should you do before bank closures?

To avoid hiccups, take a few simple precautions:

November also brings significant expenses for many Hispanic families, from Thanksgiving shopping to year-end celebrations. Anticipating a banking transaction can save you an unnecessary trip and prevent a payment from arriving later than expected.

The key is not to worry about banks closing for two days, but to understand which operations require in-person attention and which can wait until the next business day.