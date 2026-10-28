New Wells Fargo Transfer Policies: Do They Affect You?

Wells Fargo customers aren’t simply moving from one issue to another; they’re being hit from multiple fronts. Among more than 50 branch closures announced for 2025, accounts being closed for inactivity, and the bank facing lawsuits for failing to shield consumers from widespread fraud; now comes a major change that could seriously affect money transfers at Wells Fargo.

Recently, some updates to Wells Fargo’s policies were disclosed, including a pivotal change to transfers initiated by their customers, which, once in effect, could freeze your funds and land you in serious financial trouble; that’s why it’s crucial to stay informed. Continue reading to learn what the new Wells Fargo transfer policy entails and which customers could be affected.

Todos los bancos en los Estados Unidos cumplen con normas y regulaciones estrictas al realizar transferencias bancarias, incluidas aquellas entre sus propios clientes. Crédito: JarTee | Shutterstock

Electronic transfers in the United States are subject to strict rules and regulations

The first thing we must understand is that electronic funds transfers, or EFTs for short, are tightly regulated and are governed primarily by the Electronic Fund Transfers Act (EFTA) and its implementing Regulation E. A “electronic funds transfer” refers to any money transfer initiated through the following means:

And they are designed to instruct, authorize, or direct a financial institution to debit or credit a consumer’s account. The Regulation E applies to any person-to-person (P2P) or mobile payment transaction that meets the EFT definition and includes:

Consumers should note that the Electronic Funds Transfer Act (EFTA) and Regulation E cover several key areas such as:

Changes to Wells Fargo’s transfer policy: what they indicate

Now that we have a broad sense of what electronic funds transfers are and how EFTA regulates them, it is important to know what changes Wells Fargo is making to its transfer policies.

Through an official statement posted on its website, Wells Fargo announced that it is updating its Online Access Agreement and within the changes, it indicates that transfers deemed by the bank to be “irregular or suspicious” may be rejected; this means that to clarify the movement of funds, Wells Fargo may “delay the availability or reject the transfer” outright.

Additionally, the update clarifies that electronic funds transfers that a customer initiates or authorizes, even if induced by fraud or deception, are not considered “unauthorized.” And they add that although it is allowed to digitally notify transfer errors, the customer may need to notify Wells Fargo by telephone or postal mail.

Keep in mind that these updates apply to transfers both between Wells Fargo customers and between accounts held under the same ownership.

Changes to Wells Fargo’s transfer policy: when it starts

According to official information, the updates to Wells Fargo’s electronic funds transfer policies will take effect on May 22, 2025. If you have any questions about these changes, we recommend visiting the bank’s help portal by clicking this link, where you’ll find the contact channels Wells Fargo provides to its customers.

Changes to Wells Fargo’s transfer policy: who could be affected

Wells Fargo’s current and prospective customers who could be impacted by the new transfer policy are those who reviewed and accepted its Online Access Agreement (AEL), which governs the use of our online and mobile products and services and who are also enrolled in: