This 1974 50-Cent Coin Mint Error Could Be Worth $1,350

Among the coins that can relatively yield more money with fewer hassles, those carrying a minting error fall into that category, and some of these mistakes are so obvious that you won’t need special equipment to spot them. This is the case of the 50-cent coin from 1974 that bears a common error capable of fetching more than $1,000 in auction markets.

Today we start a new treasure hunt, so go through every coin you have at home and settle into a comfortable, well-lit spot; we tell you which 1974 50-cent coin has an error that can be worth up to $1,350.

Las monedas de 50 centavos de 1974 están hechas de 75% cobre y 25% níquel, sobre un centro de cobre puro. Crédito: Tamer A Soliman | Shutterstock

A Brief History of the Kennedy Half Dollar

The Kennedy half dollar coin was first issued in 1964, a year after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and the obverse shows an image of him based on a portrait prepared for his presidential medal. This issue has been minted continuously to the present day, except for a brief period in the 1970s.

In 1971 the United States Mint removed silver from the Kennedy half dollar and the composition was changed to copper-nickel clad. Since 2002, half-dollar coins have been minted mainly for annual sets and other numismatic products; however, the Federal Reserve can still order their circulation.

Features and Error on the 1974 Kennedy Half Dollar

The obverse of the 1974 half dollar shows the profile of President John F. Kennedy together with the words LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST and 1974. While the reverse shows the presidential seal that consists of a heraldic eagle with a shield that holds an olive branch and a bundle of 13 arrows. The olive branch symbolizes peace and the arrows symbolize war and the ring of 50 stars represents the states. It is accompanied by the words UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, HALF DOLLAR and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

The error we are looking for this time is a double die obverse (DDO). This error is most evident on the coin’s right-hand side, specifically in the words “WE TRUST.” The upper-right tip of the letter “T” in LIBERTY also shows the notable doubling error, along with the upper-right tip of the “4” in the date 1974.

Which 1974 Kennedy Half Dollar with Error Could Be Worth Up to $1,350?

To locate the specimen that could yield a small fortune of up to $1,350, the first step is to check that the 1974 50-cent coin carries the mint mark “D,” which would indicate it was minted at the Denver Mint, where 79,066,300 pieces were produced.

The second step is to verify that it carries the double die obverse error, which we explained above in the words “IN GOD WE TRUST.” According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), this is the kind of money you could receive for a 1974-D half dollar with a double die obverse error, depending on its grade:

Remember that the value of a coin will depend heavily on its physical condition, as well as the current supply and demand in the auction market. If you’re not sure whether your specimen is valuable or not, you can consult with a coin dealer or collector before spending money on a professional grading service.