Brianna Garcia Scores a Goal as TJC Defeats Trinity Valley

November 12, 2025

ATHENS, Texas (East Texas News) – Brianna Garcia, a former player for the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders, scored a goal as Tyler Junior College defeated Trinity Valley 2-0 in the NJCAA Regional Final 14.

It was the freshman’s 12th goal of the season.

Garcia finished with four total shots (three on goal) and found the net in the 15th minute. It was the Apaches’ second goal in two minutes. Garcia’s strike came off an assist from Cynthia Adamu and gave TJC a 2-0 lead. Bridget Hasz (Lindale) registered a shot on goal.

TJC will face Ranger College on Saturday in the NJCAA district final in Snyder.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
Immigrants in the “Alcatraz of the Caimans” are detained without charges and without access to lawyers

Latest Posts