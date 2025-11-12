Brianna Garcia Scores a Goal as TJC Defeats Trinity Valley

ATHENS, Texas (East Texas News) – Brianna Garcia, a former player for the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders, scored a goal as Tyler Junior College defeated Trinity Valley 2-0 in the NJCAA Regional Final 14.

It was the freshman’s 12th goal of the season.

Garcia finished with four total shots (three on goal) and found the net in the 15th minute. It was the Apaches’ second goal in two minutes. Garcia’s strike came off an assist from Cynthia Adamu and gave TJC a 2-0 lead. Bridget Hasz (Lindale) registered a shot on goal.

TJC will face Ranger College on Saturday in the NJCAA district final in Snyder.