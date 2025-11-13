Angelina College Opens New Clinic and Resource Center

November 13, 2025

LUFKIN, Texas — East Texas News (via KLTV) — On Thursday, Angelina College cut the ribbon to officially inaugurate its new clinic and public resources center on campus.

The Angelina County Health District, along with its partner cities, in collaboration with Angelina College, began offering services to students last October. Today, students and faculty gathered to celebrate the campus location’s grand opening at the site.

International student Mia Gilmore and her roommate Taylor Hartsell shared how essential the student resource center is, especially for international students who do not have health insurance.

“Take advantage of the resource, because it’s really a valuable asset for us, the international students, and I know there are many international students on this campus,” Gilmore said.

Students can be seen for basic medical treatments. For public inquiries, simply contact Angelina College.

