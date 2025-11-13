Suspect Fired Tyler Police Officer’s Gun During Hotel Parking Lot Scuffle, Documents Say

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A suspect is behind bars after being charged with grappling with an officer and firing his firearm, which was holstered.

Shyane Quintell Allen, a 24-year-old Whitehouse resident, was arrested on Wednesday after police responded to a disturbance at a hotel on the 500 block of South Broadway Avenue.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KLTV, the call reported that a person had wrestled with another hotel guest and attempted to enter his room.

Upon arrival, the officer found the suspect, Allen, between vehicles in the parking lot. The affidavit states that Allen ignored the officer’s commands and began running through the lot, repeatedly evading him.

Subsequently, the officer located Allen near two semi-trucks when he began grappling with him, wresting the pistol from its holster at the waist.

According to the affidavit, the officer repeatedly ordered Allen to drop the weapon and felt that Allen was attempting to remove it from the holster.

In turn, the officer stated that Allen told him, “I’ve got my finger on the trigger,” and continued trying to take the weapon, according to the affidavit.

The firearm discharged once while still in the holster, with Allen’s finger on the trigger, according to the affidavit.

Tyler Police Department spokesman Andy Erbaugh said that no one was injured during the incident.

Allen was arrested and booked into Smith County Jail on charges of attempted taking of a weapon from a peace officer, aggravated assault on a public official, and continuous violence against the family.