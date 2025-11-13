Brianna García Scores Hat Trick in TJC’s Victory

November 13, 2025

TYLER, Texas (East Texas News) – Brianna García, a former Lady Raider for Tyler Legacy, scored three goals as TJC cruised to a 10-0 win over Northeast on Friday.

The freshman tallied the team’s second goal in the 21st minute, the fifth in the 39th, and the ninth in the 66th. She now has 11 goals this season.

Jewell McCullough (Jacksonville) added the team’s third goal in the 25th minute. Bridget Hasz (Lindale) assisted on the team’s seventh goal in the 58th minute.

TJC (8-3-6, 7-2-5) finished third in Region XIV North. The Apaches will meet Blinn in the Region XIV quarterfinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

