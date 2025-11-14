Smith County Fire Departments Respond to Fire at John Soules Foods Plant

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Employees reported a fire at a plant in Smith County Thursday afternoon.

The Lindale Fire Department, the Red Springs Fire Department, and the Dixie Fire Department responded to the call at John Soules Food on FM 14. It is said that the blaze began when maintenance workers were operating on a conveyor belt on the production line.

The fire was extinguished with no injuries reported. Firefighters remain on the scene.

Employees are outside of the plant. No injuries have been reported.

