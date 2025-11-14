Texas Food Banks Brace for Unexpected Demand as SNAP Benefits End

This marks the first interruption of the SNAP program since it began roughly six decades ago. Some food banks say they have already surpassed the 2023 figures, which saw more than 95,000 families fed so far this year.

Local food banks told authorities they are already at the limit of their capacity and are concerned about rising demand.

Food pantries report record numbers

At Shepherd Heart distribution events in central Texas, volunteers fill shopping carts with free food to meet their mission of serving the community’s needs.

Kim Troutman, invited to the food distribution events, said she’s grateful for the help provided to those who need food.

“I’m very grateful that they have this for people who need these foods. They have a lot of nutritious, healthy food,” Troutman said.

With SNAP benefits suspended and the holidays underway, Troutman said she expects to see more people lining up for aid.

“I think it’s very sad and scary for people,” she said. “I don’t think there is a good time for this. The middle class, the working class, we need help. We need support and we need our Congress to be there for us.”

Organizations surpass last year’s figures

Robert Gager, executive director of Shepherd’s Heart, said October data show the organization has fed more than 96,000 families so far this year, topping 2023’s total of 95,000.

He noted that Waco has about 34,000 people on the threshold of poverty or below it, and that they are likely to depend more on his group.

“Food is our language of love. We have to have food during the holidays. We’ll do whatever we can, we’re increasing food distribution and trying different things for people. We’re just trying to find a solution,” said Gager.

Bell County faces a significant impact

The Salvation Army in Temple said that 50,000 people in Bell County will be affected by the SNAP suspension.

“We’re seeing more people come to our food bank a little anxious because they don’t have money,” said Marcine Chambers, Salvation Army’s development director.

The organization said supply problems are already evident.

“We receive our supply every Wednesday and, typically by Friday or the following Monday, we’re already out of meat,” said Tiffany Gregg, social services coordinator.

The Salvation Army has stated that some feeding groups are concerned there isn’t enough supply to meet the high demand.

“It’s stressful because we’re here to help and, when we don’t have external services that can intervene, that’s where most of the responsibility falls on us. We try to do what we can, but this is where we need volunteers and external sources to dedicate their time,” Gregg said.

Legislative response

Lawmakers considered a bill to maintain SNAP benefits during the shutdown, but the Republican leadership in the Senate has not scheduled a vote on it.

However, the state offices of WIC have announced they will continue operating and issuing benefits.