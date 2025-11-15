Mark García Scores in Texas A&M Texarkana’s Victory

Texarkana, Texas (East Texas News) — Former Whitehouse Wildcat Mark García tallied the final goal as Texas A&M Texarkana defeated Texas College 4-0 on Saturday.

The junior’s strike arrived in the 75th minute, marking his second goal of the season.

CJ Jones (Henderson) earned the win in goal, logging 59 minutes and making three saves. Jacob Whatley (Carthage) started in goal and recorded two saves in 28 minutes to help secure the shutout. Oscar Meijia (Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill) provided an assist in the 49th minute.

Texarkana (6-6-5, 5-4-1) sits fifth in the Red River Athletic Conference standings. They host Jarvis Christian on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.