Domestic Violence Awareness Month Highlights Resources in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, an average of 24 people per minute become victims of intimate partner violence, and abuse affects more than 12 million people each year.

“Neither men nor women want to admit they’re in an abusive relationship,” stated Brian Livingston, the executive director of HiWay 80 Rescue Mission.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but East Texas centers insist that their resources are available year-round.

“We’re here,” Livingston said. “If you need help, we’re here, whether it’s November, January, or any other month.”

The HiWay 80 Rescue Mission Women and Families Shelter offers 80 beds for those who need a place to rebuild their lives.

Tonia Mahan, a case manager at HiWay 80 Rescue Mission, explained that women at the shelter learn skills such as cooking, budgeting, and preparing for job interviews, so they can re-enter the workforce with leadership and confidence.

The East Texas Women’s Center provides a fully stocked pantry for all its clients to shop for free, along with resources for job search, access to safe housing, counseling, and legal assistance.

The East Texas Women’s Center’s executive director, Hollie Bruce, stated that each survivor’s story of domestic violence is unique, but the need for support is universal.

“If I have a friend who is experiencing domestic violence,” Hollie says, “I want to make sure I don’t judge her or tell her things like ‘you have to do this…’, but rather offer support. I want to ensure she knows she doesn’t deserve to live in an abusive situation. No one deserves to be mistreated.”

Hollie also noted that it generally takes an average of seven attempts before a survivor is able to leave her abuser for good.

“And if you grew up in an abusive home, it becomes normalized,” Bruce said. “And we have to talk about this as a community. It’s not just a private problem; it’s an issue that affects the entire community.”

The Women’s Center provides personalized care to every survivor who seeks its services.

Both facilities offer 24/7, year-round support to anyone in need. For more information about resources for domestic violence victims, click here or here.