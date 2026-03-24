Bullard Independent School District Responds to an Incident on Bus 25

March 23, 2026

BULLARD, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) — According to the Bullard Independent School District, a bus incident on Wednesday afternoon prompted a driver swap.

The incident occurred on the afternoon route of Bus 25. While the district could not specify the exact nature of the incident, the district’s communications director, Amy Pawlak, said that students were moved to another bus with a different driver. The district’s interim superintendent, Jan Hill, along with the usual bus supervisor, rode the route with them. Pawlak stated that all students were brought home safe and sound.

Pawlak added that there will be another driver for Bus 25 on Thursday.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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