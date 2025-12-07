Cairo of the Nationals and Mendoza of the Mets Become MLB’s First Venezuelan Managers to Face Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Miguel Cairo was bursting with pride as the Washington Nationals’ interim manager spoke about the hard work it took for him and his Venezuelan countryman, Carlos Mendoza, to land leadership roles in Major League Baseball.

On Tuesday night, Cairo and Mendoza, of the New York Mets, became the first Venezuelans in MLB history to face each other as managers.

“They are two countrymen, friends, and now swapping the lineup at home plate excites us. We are proud to represent Latinos in the United States, to represent our country here in the United States, and, of course, to represent our organizations,” Cairo said. “For me, it’s a dream come true.”

Mendoza was hired by the Mets after the 2023 season, becoming the third Venezuelan manager in MLB history. Cairo became the fourth when Washington promoted him to interim manager in July after dismissing Dave Martinez.

“It is an honor for both,” Mendoza said. “I feel honored. You know, this is very important back home. I didn’t realize it until they told me. But yes, it’s a special day.”

Before the game, Cairo and Mendoza posed for photos behind the plate, embracing, and then hugged again before returning to their respective dugouts. After the first pitch, the ceremonial ball was retired to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Mendoza’s Mets defeated Cairo’s Nationals, who were last in the standings, 8-1.

Cairo, 51, and Mendoza, 45, have ties to the New York Yankees. The Yankees were one of the nine teams Cairo played for during his 17-year career, and Mendoza spent many years as a coach within the organization before the Mets hired him. They crossed paths when Cairo worked as the Yankees’ minor-league infield coordinator.

Ozzie Guillén was the first Venezuelan to manage in Major League Baseball. He led the Chicago White Sox from 2004 to 2011 and won the World Series title in 2005, then managed the Miami Marlins in 2012. Al Pedrique was the Diamondbacks’ manager for part of the 2024 season, but the Diamondbacks and the White Sox did not play one another that year.

When asked whether he was surprised that the milestone hadn’t come sooner, Cairo said the path to becoming a Major League Baseball manager was difficult for everyone.

“You have to go through the minor leagues, you have to climb. You have to work hard,” he said. “Nothing is easy and you have to earn it. And, you know, he earned it. I think I earned it.”