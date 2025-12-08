East Texas Family Crisis Center Organizes Food Drive for Emergency Shelter Residents

Lufkin, Texas (East Texas News) – The East Texas Family Crisis Center is organizing a food drive to help feed the people and families staying at its emergency shelter.

The shelter’s administrator, Greg Sims, emphasized the importance of the food drive, noting that donations significantly supplement their weekly food purchases. The shelter has 39 beds and can host up to 44 people, and provides a safe environment for families in crisis.

“Everyone here has gone through some kind of trauma,” Sims said. “And then they’re moved into a dorm-like setting, surrounded by people they don’t know. Sometimes small things, like home-cooked meals, the snacks when they want them, make them feel a bit more comfortable.”

Sims explained that the stability the shelter provides is very helpful in supporting people as they work to move forward with their lives.

“So it helps them forget a little of all the background noise,” Sims said. “And to focus more on becoming independent individuals without the drama or trauma in their lives.”

Donations will be accepted through December 5 at the Family Crisis Center offices in Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Crockett, and San Augustine.

Here is the full list of items.