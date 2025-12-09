Triple Homicide Suspect Dies in Mabank

MABANK, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The man accused of killing three people and wounding two in a Mabank shooting died in the hospital.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said his office was notified Monday morning of the death of Christopher Kyle Reid Jr., 29, a Hubbard resident.

Reid was charged with killing his cousin Kimberly Simpson, 51, his aunt Connie Patrick, 72, and another relative, Ronny Hammonds, 57, in the early hours of October 18.

Reid was also accused of injuring his brother Colton Reid, 24, and Henry Hopgood, 70, in the same incident.

Colton Reid was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but has since been released. Hopgood was also transported to the hospital, where he remains awake and conscious, according to Hillhouse.

Later that morning, after fleeing, Reid drove his vehicle into a Buc-ee’s in Ennis, struck a pedestrian, and shot himself in the head.

Reid was taken to the hospital for his injuries where he died.