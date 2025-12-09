Triple Homicide Suspect Dies in Mabank

December 9, 2025

MABANK, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The man accused of killing three people and wounding two in a Mabank shooting died in the hospital.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said his office was notified Monday morning of the death of Christopher Kyle Reid Jr., 29, a Hubbard resident.

Download our mobile app today!

Reid was charged with killing his cousin Kimberly Simpson, 51, his aunt Connie Patrick, 72, and another relative, Ronny Hammonds, 57, in the early hours of October 18.

Reid was also accused of injuring his brother Colton Reid, 24, and Henry Hopgood, 70, in the same incident.

Colton Reid was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but has since been released. Hopgood was also transported to the hospital, where he remains awake and conscious, according to Hillhouse.

Later that morning, after fleeing, Reid drove his vehicle into a Buc-ee’s in Ennis, struck a pedestrian, and shot himself in the head.

Reid was taken to the hospital for his injuries where he died.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
East Texas Family Crisis Center Organizes Food Drive for Emergency Shelter Residents

Latest Posts