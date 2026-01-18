Charges Dropped Against Joaquín’s Hispanic Wife in 6-Year-Old Boy’s Drowning

January 18, 2026

GALVESTON, Texas (East Texas News) – A Galveston County judge has dismissed charges against a woman from Joaquin in connection with the drowning of a 6-year-old boy at a Crystal Beach hotel in 2024.

Silvia María Parra, 37, was initially charged with criminally negligent homicide and jailed in Shelby County Jail in August last year after the drowning occurred at the Crystal Palace hotel in June.

Parra was charged after investigators alleged she allowed the boy to enter the pool, “knowing that he could not swim, that he had no flotation device, that the pool was poorly lit, and that he was not being supervised.”

A Galveston County judge dismissed the charge on Monday, citing a lack of evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
Immigration Agents Demand Tenant Information From Landlords, Sparking Confusion

Latest Posts