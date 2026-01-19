Quitman Woman Accused of Caring for a Child While Under the Influence of Drugs

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (East Texas News) — Deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Quitman woman accused of caring for a child while under the influence of a drug.

Laura Catherine Hazlewood, 38, is charged with endangering a child. She was taken into custody Saturday and posted a $30,000 bond on Tuesday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a patrol deputy responded to the 200 block of County Road 2166 for a verbal altercation Saturday at 6:17 p.m. A witness said the mother was “panicking” inside the home and possibly under the influence of gamma-hydroxybutyrate. The witness described seeing her standing by a kitchen stove with her arms over her head, a posture the witness recognized as the one she had used when she had been under the influence of drugs in the past.

The witness said the dispute began after they removed a one-year-old child from the home, the child Hazlewood had been caring for.

The deputy contacted the child’s parents, who said they had authorized Hazlewood to watch the child while they worked. They said Hazlewood’s behavior was abnormal and different from when they left the child with her. They said they believed Hazlewood had been using drugs while caring for the child.