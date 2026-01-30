Cherokee County Sheriff Reports Numerous Accidents and Vehicles Leaving the Road

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The Cherokee County sheriff said his county is dealing with drivers who are sliding off the roads due to ice and with ongoing power outages Monday afternoon.

“We’re still seeing a lot of accidents; rural roads and county roads remain iced over. There are many crashes and vehicles leaving the roadway,” said Sheriff Brent Dickson.

He explained that, while some roads had improved a bit on Sunday, the nighttime freeze iced them over again.

“We’ve lost all the traction we had, and people are slipping all over the place,” he said, adding: “Just because the sun is out doesn’t mean you should go out… there’s no need to put yourself or others in danger.”

“There are still a lot of power outages… I just got a text from someone who has been without power for 55 hours. Oncor and the county’s local cooperative, along with numerous contractors, are working around the clock to restore service.”

As for the roads, the situation is also improving.

“We’re working with the county commissioners and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), who are plowing and salting the roads, but there will still be slick stretches. Any shaded area will remain icy.”

He reiterated that those who can should stay home.