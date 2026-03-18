Cholesterol-lowering drug recalled for not dissolving properly after ingestion

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey (KY3/Gray News) – A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of thousands of bottles of its medication for high cholesterol because the tablets do not dissolve properly after swallowing.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Ascend Laboratories, based in New Jersey, initiated the voluntary recall of more than 140,000 bottles of atorvastatin calcium tablets.

The recall covers 10, 20, 40 and 80 mg strengths in 90-tablet bottles.

The FDA said the recall is Class II, meaning the product could cause temporary or medically reversible health effects.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, atorvastatin tablets are used to treat high cholesterol, and help those who take them reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke.