Do You Have to Work on Thanksgiving? What Happens If You Refuse the Shift

If you’re already thinking about Thanksgiving dinner, but your boss has scheduled you for Thursday, November 26, you might have an awkward question: can you refuse to work or could you be penalized? In the United States, the answer depends on labor laws, your contract, and company policies. That Thanksgiving is a federal holiday does not automatically grant you the day off.

Can Your Employer Force You to Work on Thanksgiving 2026?

In most private jobs, yes, they can schedule you to work on Thanksgiving Day. Federal law does not require companies to close or guarantee that all employees have the day off on that date.

The U.S. Department of Labor explains that the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) does not obligate employers to pay for holidays that aren’t worked. It also does not establish a general right to take time off on Thanksgiving.

In fact, the agency notes that work schedules can be changed and that federal law offers no broad protection preventing an employer from scheduling shifts on holidays. Therefore, if you work in retail, a restaurant, a hotel, a grocery store, or a distribution center, it’s wise to check your company’s calendar before assuming you’ll have the day off.

Are You Entitled to Double Pay for Working Thanksgiving?

This is one of the most common questions. And the answer may be disappointing: The federal law does not require time and a half or double pay for working on Thanksgiving.

According to the Department of Labor, hours worked on a holiday are paid, in principle, like any other workday. However, there is an important difference: if you are a non-exempt worker and you accumulate more than 40 hours in a workweek, you are entitled to receive at least one and a half times your regular rate for overtime hours.

According to a survey, the costs of a Thanksgiving dinner will run to nearly $1,000. Credit: Shutterstock

For example, if you earn $18 per hour and work 45 hours that week, the five hours beyond 40 must be paid at a minimum rate of $27 per hour, as long as you are covered by federal overtime rules.

The additional pay is due to overtime hours, not because you worked on Thanksgiving.

Rhode Island Has a Special Rule for Working on Thanksgiving

Not all states apply the same conditions. Rhode Island, for example, includes particular protections for those who work during holidays.

Its Department of Labor and Training states that many employees should receive at least one and a half times their regular pay for working during a holiday. It also states that, with certain exceptions, an employee cannot be fired or penalized for refusing to work that day.

There are exceptions for certain activities and occupations. Therefore, if you live in Rhode Island, review the specific conditions on the official site of the state Department of Labor.

What Can You Do If You Don’t Want to Work on Thanksgiving?

Before turning down the shift, consider these points:

There is also important protection if you need to rest for religious reasons. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) explains that employers should consider reasonable accommodations when a religious practice conflicts with the work schedule, unless the accommodation would impose a substantial burden on the business. It isn’t enough to simply prefer spending the day with your family: there must be a protected religious reason.

Thanksgiving is a family date for millions of people, but in the United States not everyone can sit at the table on the same Thursday. If you have to work, knowing the rules can help you avoid being paid less than you deserve or giving up a right that protects you.