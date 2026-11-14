HIPAA: What Is the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act?

Contents in this article Key Points

Definition

Specifications of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

Who must comply with these rules?

Who does not need to comply with the HIPAA Privacy Rule?

Under what circumstances may a HIPAA-covered entity disclose protected health information to law enforcement?

Conclusion

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The so-called Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA, for its initials in English) was created to replace the former Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) and to serve as part of the Public Health Service Act (PHSA). It was established with the goal of keeping people’s medical information secure and private. Below is a more detailed explanation of what this means in practice.

Key Points

Definition

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act enables individuals to access medical services while upholding strict standards and procedures for sharing medical data across the United States healthcare system. It aims to protect people from fraud and abuse by ensuring appropriate handling of health information.

Enacted in 1996, the law also allows workers and their families to keep their health coverage when they change jobs or become unemployed. It grants individuals the right to request and review their medical records and to designate which health providers and insurers may disclose them.

In 2009, an update known as the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH) broadened HIPAA’s privacy and security protections to address advancements in health information technology and digital data handling.

Specifications of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

Who Must Comply with These Rules?

HIPAA applies to health plans, healthcare providers that transmit health information electronically (for example, billing to health plans), and healthcare clearinghouses. These are collectively known as “covered entities.” Hospitals and the majority of clinics, doctors, and other healthcare professionals are considered covered entities. Additionally, HIPAA protects health information maintained by business associates—such as billing services—that covered entities hire to perform tasks or provide services that involve access to protected health information.

Who Does Not Need to Comply with the HIPAA Privacy Rule?

However, it is possible that HIPAA may apply to patient records in university hospitals or to medical records of patients who are not admitted as students at university clinics.

Under What Circumstances Could a HIPAA-Covered Entity Disclose Protected Health Information to Law Enforcement?

A HIPAA-covered entity may disclose protected health information to law enforcement authorities if there is a signed authorization by the individual involved that meets the provisions of HIPAA.

A covered entity may also disclose PHI to law enforcement without such authorization in certain specific cases, such as:

To disclose PHI to a law enforcement official reasonably able to prevent or lessen a serious and imminent threat to health or safety.

To disclose PHI to the covered entity if, in good faith, it believes the information could be evidence of a crime that occurred on the entity’s premises.

To alert police or appropriate authorities about a person’s death if foul play is suspected as a contributing cause.

As needed to warn police and competent authorities about illicit activities when responding to a medical emergency outside the covered entity’s premises.

To disclose PHI to police and authorities as required by law (for example, reporting shootings or stab wounds).

To comply with a court order, subpoena, or administrative order issued by a judicial or public order authority (the administrative order must include a written statement that the information requested is important and relevant, specific, limited in scope, and that information without identifiers cannot be used).

To respond to a request for PHI to identify or locate a suspect, fugitive, material witness, or missing person, the information provided should be limited to PHI and basic demographic data about the person in question.

PHI may be disclosed to law enforcement when an adult victim of a crime authorizes it (or, in certain circumstances, if the individual is unable to provide authorization).

Cases of abuse or neglect of children may be reported to law enforcement authorities who are legally authorized to receive such reports, even without parental authorization.

Conclusion

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) has been a foundational pillar in protecting medical data privacy and in regulating access to health services in the United States.

Since its inception in 1996, the statute has established standards to ensure that an individual’s medical information is treated with the utmost confidentiality and shared only when necessary for providing care. The 2009 update with the HITECH Act reinforced these protections by aligning them with new technologies and the challenges of digital data handling.

A key aspect of HIPAA is patient empowerment: individuals have the right to access and correct their medical records and to decide who can access their information.

It also protects against the commercial use of personal data and requires health professionals to take stringent measures to safeguard privacy in their communications. Moreover, it provides mechanisms for individuals to report privacy violations, ensuring effective oversight of sensitive medical information.

However, HIPAA also includes specific exceptions to disclose data in emergencies, during serious threats, or when required by law, balancing privacy with public safety. Although not all entities that handle medical data are covered by this law, such as schools or state agencies, its implementation has set a clear standard for protecting medical information, reinforcing trust in the health system and ensuring patients’ rights are respected at all times.

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