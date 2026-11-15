Social Security: Will My Family Receive Benefits After I Die?

When you receive Social Security benefits, regardless of the month for which your payment is designated, that money is for the current month. From that belief arises the question of who receives the money when you die. You may not like the answer, but it’s essential you know: no one.

In principle, beneficiaries should understand how the Social Security payment dynamics work. Each monthly check you receive corresponds to the previous month, meaning that the payment you receive, for example, in September, actually corresponds to August, and so on.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) notes that you must live through the entire month to receive your benefit. This means that family members should not expect to receive any Social Security payment for the month in which the deceased beneficiary died. Although this might seem that the agency “needs” to make a payment, that’s not the case.

The Social Security expert Devin Carroll, founder of the blog Social Security Intelligence, explained to MarketWatch that this rule creates a great deal of confusion and distress for beneficiaries and their families. El experto en Seguridad Social, Devin Carroll, fundador del blog Social Security Intelligence, explicó al portal MarketWatch que esta regla genera mucha confusión y angustia para los beneficiarios y sus familiares.

“Usually, this is about how unfair it is. Someone will say: ‘My husband lived 30 days in a month that had 31 days. That was our money,’” he notes. Por lo general, se trata de lo injusto que es. Alguien dirá: ‘Mi marido vivió 30 días en un mes que fue de 31 días. Ese era nuestro dinero’”, comenta.

But that does not mean there isn’t something that can be done. In some cases, families will have to file a claim for the missing money that was supposed to be paid to a person who died, but this is uncommon, MarketWatch noted. If this happens, you’ll need to file SSA-1724, or the Claim for Amounts Due in the Event of a Deceased Beneficiary, at your local Social Security office. las familias tendrán que presentar una reclamación por el dinero faltante que se suponía que debía recibir una persona que falleció, pero esto es poco común, señaló MarketWatch. Si esto sucede, deberás presentar el formulario SSA-1724, o el Reclamo de montos adeudados en caso de beneficiario fallecido, en su oficina local del Seguro Social.

Additionally, if you are a surviving spouse or dependent, the SSA should automatically switch their benefits to survivor benefits after the agency receives the death report. Además, si eres un cónyuge sobreviviente o dependiente, la SSA debería cambiar automáticamente sus beneficios a beneficios para sobrevivientes después de que la agencia reciba el informe de fallecimiento.

You may also qualify for the Special Death Benefit, a one-time $255 payment to the surviving spouse or, if the spouse has died, to eligible children living in the same household as the worker. También podrías calificar para el pago global especial por fallecimiento, un pago único de $255 dólares al cónyuge sobreviviente o, si el cónyuge ha fallecido, a los hijos elegibles que vivían en el mismo hogar que el trabajador.

For years, there have been legislative proposals to either pay the month of death or prorate payments up to the date of death. None of this has become law, MarketWatch reported. Durante años, ha habido propuestas legislativas para pagar el mes de fallecimiento o prorratear pagos hasta la fecha de fallecimiento. Nada de esto se ha convertido en ley, informó MarketWatch.

The SSA estimated that paying the full month of death would cost $1.6 billion per year, and paying up to the date of death would add $800 million per year. While this may seem “fair” to many families, the Social Security trust funds would not be able to keep up and could cause benefits to be reduced sooner than projections that by the 2030s there might not be enough money to spread. La SSA estimó que pagar el mes completo de la muerte costaría $1.6 mil millones de dólares por año, y pagar hasta la fecha de la muerte agregaría $800 millones de dólares por año. Aunque para muchas familias esto es “algo justo”, los fondos fiduciarios del Seguro Social no se darían abasto y podrían provocar que los beneficios se reduzcan más pronto de las estimaciones que consideran que para la década de 2030 ya no habría dinero suficiente para repartir.

If families receive a Social Security payment after the month of the person’s death, they will have to return it. The method for returning the benefits depends on how the deceased received them, according to the SSA. Si las familias reciben un pago del Seguro Social después del mes de la muerte de la persona, tendrán que devolverlo. La forma de devolver los beneficios depende de cómo los recibió el fallecido, según la SSA.