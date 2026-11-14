Do You Own a Home in Georgia? How to Lower Your Property Taxes in 2026

If you own a home in Georgia, you could see a reduction in your property tax this year. Governor Brian Kemp announced that the state will begin distributing funds from the 2026 Homeowner Tax Relief Grant program, a measure designed to reduce the assessed value of qualifying homes by up to $18,000.

The aid has already been approved and will start appearing on your property tax bills. But there is an important caveat: those $18,000 are not a cash payment into your bank account and they do not represent a direct discount of that amount.

What does Georgia’s property tax relief consist of?

The program provides a reduction of $18,000 in the assessed value of each eligible home for fiscal year 2026. This amount is subtracted from the base that authorities use to calculate how much you owe in property taxes.

To understand it better, in Georgia the assessed value of a home is typically about 40% of its market value. Therefore, an $18,000 reduction in the assessed value does not mean the state is shaving $18,000 off your bill.

The Georgia Department of Revenue explains that the benefit will be applied directly to your tax bill. In addition, the program has $950 million approved in the state budget to fund this relief.

How much money could you save on your bill?

The amount you save depends on the tax rate that applies to your county and your home. Not all homeowners will receive the same discount.

For example, if the applicable rate were 25 mills, the $18,000 reduction in the assessed value would correspond to an approximate savings of $450.

If the rate were 30 mills, the savings would be about $540. These are illustrative examples: the final calculation can vary depending on the applicable taxes and any exemptions you already have.

The Department of Revenue itself states that the credit cannot exceed the eligible tax liability after applying the appropriate exemptions and other adjustments.

Who can receive this benefit?

The aid is aimed at owners who have a valid primary residence exemption (homestead exemption) for 2026. It isn’t enough to own a property in Georgia; it must be your legal and habitual residence.

Among the conditions you should review are:

Homes that are rented out and investment properties do not qualify for this program. Those who do not have eligible taxes to reduce will also not receive the benefit.

Do you need to apply for the tax relief check?

No. If you already have a qualifying primary residence exemption, you do not need to submit an additional application to receive this assistance.

Nor should you expect a check in the mail or a direct bank deposit. The discount will appear directly on your property tax bill. Some homeowners may already see it on their bills, while others will need to wait for their local government to issue or update the bill.

If you cannot locate the reduction, review your bill and contact the tax commissioner office in your county. You can also consult the official information from the Georgia Department of Revenue.

This relief may provide relief for those facing increasingly higher housing costs. However, it is wise to review the numbers carefully: the discount is not equal for everyone, and it does not eliminate the obligation to pay the remaining taxes.