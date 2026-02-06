Dozens of Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Lufkin

February 6, 2026

LUFKIN, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A home in Lufkin sustained ‘significant damage’ after catching fire on Sunday, according to firefighters.

Around 1:30 p.m., Lufkin firefighters were dispatched to a residential blaze on the 300 block of Warren Street, the department said.

A video recorded by Lufkin firefighters shows about a dozen responders tackling the fire, with smoke pouring from shattered windows and a vehicle left partially burned.

More than 20 firefighters, four fire engines and a rescue truck responded to the scene, the department said.

No occupants were injured, and the American Red Cross has been contacted, according to the statement.

