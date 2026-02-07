Mobile Home and Trailer Repair Shop Fire in Tyler Loop

February 7, 2026

TYLER, Texas (East Texas News) – Smith County firefighters responded Sunday to a commercial fire, with at least one structure sustaining heavy damage.

Around 1:14 p.m., crews were dispatched to the blaze at Family Trailer Repair, 1459 Loop 323 in Tyler, where a mobile home and an industrial building were in flames.

Among the units that arrived were Smith County Emergency Services District 2 Fire/EMS, UT Health paramedics, and the Smith County Fire Chief.

According to Nikki Simmons, spokesperson for Smith County ESD 2, no rescues or injuries have been reported.

The Smith County Fire Chief’s Office is investigating the incident, Simmons said.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

