Mobile Home and Trailer Repair Shop Fire in Tyler Loop

TYLER, Texas (East Texas News) – Smith County firefighters responded Sunday to a commercial fire, with at least one structure sustaining heavy damage.

Around 1:14 p.m., crews were dispatched to the blaze at Family Trailer Repair, 1459 Loop 323 in Tyler, where a mobile home and an industrial building were in flames.

Among the units that arrived were Smith County Emergency Services District 2 Fire/EMS, UT Health paramedics, and the Smith County Fire Chief.

According to Nikki Simmons, spokesperson for Smith County ESD 2, no rescues or injuries have been reported.

The Smith County Fire Chief’s Office is investigating the incident, Simmons said.