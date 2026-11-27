More than 1,500 companies that hold contracts with the U.S. government received a federal notice about potential E-Verify noncompliance, the system used to determine whether workers are authorized to work in the country. The review covers public contracts worth more than $53 billion and could have consequences for firms that fail to demonstrate they are following the rules.

The General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that they identified 1,579 contractors with possible irregularities. The companies were given 30 days to provide evidence of compliance or to correct the issues found. The deadline to respond is December 16, 2026.

For Hispanic workers, the announcement warrants attention because it heightens scrutiny of companies receiving federal funding and their obligations to verify the employment authorization of certain individuals.

Which companies are under E-Verify review?

Authorities identified 1,579 companies with federal contracts totaling more than $53 billion. However, they did not publish a general list that would allow concluding that all these companies hired workers without authorization.

The review found potential issues related to three scenarios:

Therefore, receiving a notice is not the same as a proven accusation of illegal hiring. Companies can still submit documents to demonstrate that they comply with the rules.

The information was released by the GSA in its official statement on November 19.

What is E-Verify and who must use it?

E-Verify is an electronic tool administered by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration.

The system compares the data you provide on Form I-9, used to verify your identity and your employment authorization, with federal records.

Its use is not mandatory for absolutely every private company in the country. However, certain federal contractors must enroll and use it when their agreements include the clause corresponding to the Federal Acquisition Regulation, known as FAR 52.222-54.

This obligation generally applies to newly hired workers and to existing employees assigned to specific federal contracts. It can also extend to subcontractors when applicable.

Can you be fired if E-Verify does not verify your data?

This is one of the most important questions for immigrant workers.

If E-Verify finds a discrepancy between your data and federal records, it may issue a result called a Tentative Nonconfirmation (TNC), also known as a provisional discrepancy.

But that does not automatically mean you are not authorized to work.

Under the program’s rules, your employer must inform you of the result and give you the opportunity to correct the discrepancy. If you decide to challenge it and the case remains pending, the company cannot fire you, suspend you, reduce your pay, or retaliate against you for that reason.

The Department of Justice also prohibits employers from discriminating on the basis of nationality or national origin during the verification process. You can review your rights in the official E-Verify employee guide.

What consequences can companies face for noncompliance?

Contractors who are notified must demonstrate compliance or correct the inconsistencies before the 30-day deadline ends.

If they do not respond or fail to clarify the problems, they could face an additional review by the contracting officials. Depending on the results and the severity of the violations, further contractual actions could be taken.

Among the potential consequences for proven noncompliance are contract cancellations, suspensions, or exclusion from future federal contracting opportunities.

For you as a worker, the central point is that this review is initially aimed at the companies and their contractual obligations. It is not a general order for all employees to re-verify their immigration status nor does it mean that all workers at those companies are under investigation. demostrar su situación migratoria ni significa que todos los trabajadores de esas compañías estén bajo investigación.

If your company has federal contracts, you can ask your human resources department whether it participates in E-Verify and what procedure applies to your role. You can also review your rights before signing documents or responding to a system notice.