East Texas Authorities Urge People to Avoid Roads

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Deputy Josh Joplin of Smith County Precinct 4 says that the road conditions on Monday are the worst of this winter weather episode so far.

“I’d say the cars that traveled yesterday compacted the snow and ice, and then it froze again last night, which has definitely hardened the ice a lot,” Joplin said.

Joplin noted that he has assisted several stranded motorists, especially those driving rear-wheel-drive vehicles.

“I’d recommend that people stay home,” Joplin said. “The problem isn’t driving, but being able to stop once you gain speed. I’m concerned that people attempting to stop at traffic lights or stop signs will crash into one another and we’ll start to have problems. Honestly, I don’t think it will thaw until tomorrow afternoon.”

Multiple road closures reported.

By 11 a.m., FM 849 between I-20 and Toll Road 49 was closed with several vehicles stuck and stranded.

“We’re asking everyone in the Lindale community to please stay off the roads,” said Lindale Fire Chief Troy Pritchard. “Please stay home if you don’t have an urgent need.”

Smith County Emergency Management officials urge drivers to avoid the FM 16 area and Toll Road 49.

Andy Erbaugh, the public information officer for the Tyler Police Department, advised people to slow down and ease off the accelerator as they approach intersections.

“If you brake on ice, you’ll skid and slide, and we don’t want anyone to be hurt,” Erbaugh said.