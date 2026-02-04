First Alert: Extreme Cold Continues and Hazardous Icy Roads

February 4, 2026

(EAST TEXAS NEWS) -First Alert weather conditions will remain in effect through Tuesday due to the extreme cold and dangerous road conditions from sleet and ice. Good morning, East Texas! This morning arrived bitterly cold, with overnight lows dipping to as low as 10 to 20 degrees below zero across East Texas. Although winds aren’t particularly strong this morning, there’s enough breeze to drop the wind chill into single digits, so it’s essential to bundle up if you have to spend any time outdoors.

Ice and sleet continue to blanket many East Texas roadways this morning, making travel extremely dangerous. If you don’t need to go out today, stay home and don’t venture onto the roads until conditions improve. Several schools and businesses have announced closures for today, and more notices could come for Tuesday. Today the sky will be mostly sunny, though temperatures in the northern half of East Texas will likely stay just below freezing, while the far eastern edge will briefly climb to about 30 degrees before dropping back to 10 degrees Tuesday morning. Today’s sun should help melt some of the ice on road surfaces, but the main icy-road problems will continue tonight and Tuesday morning, as temperatures dip again to 10 °C. Tuesday afternoon will bring a more noticeable warm-up, with highs between 3 °C and 4 °C, which should help melt much more ice on the roads.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
East Texas Authorities Urge People to Avoid Roads

Latest Posts