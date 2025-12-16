East Texas Doctor Reports Increase in Winter Vomiting Disease Cases

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Norovirus, commonly known as the winter vomiting disease, is spreading earlier and faster than usual this year, according to the CDC.

This rise is partly attributed to a new strain of the virus, which caused 75% of outbreaks last year.

“Experts say this strain is more contagious, but as for symptoms, they remain the same as always,” said Dr. Jennie Zheng, a family physician at UT Health East Texas. “Nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps are the predominant and most noticeable symptoms.”

Dr. Zheng says you can contract this new strain even if you have previously had an older strain.

The virus affects all age groups

Dr. Zheng has observed the virus in people of various ages.

“Children, adults, and seniors—people returning from a cruise contract it; it’s highly contagious,” she said.

The CDC reports that about 2,500 outbreaks occur each year, defined as two or more people becoming ill from the same source. Dr. Zheng emphasizes the importance of practicing proper hygiene, especially during holiday gatherings.

“Disinfecting all surfaces with alcohol and thoroughly cleaning surfaces can help slow the spread,” she explained.

Treatment and Recovery

Symptoms typically disappear in two to three days. Dr. Zheng recommends addressing digestive issues with rehydration.

She added that you should consult a doctor if you develop a fever or if the digestive symptoms cannot be controlled at home.