FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule to Be Revealed on December 6

The announcement will be issued one day after the final draw, scheduled to take place on Friday, December 5, in Washington, D.C., and it will be broadcast live by Telemundo.

According to FIFA, the official schedule will be unveiled at a special event that you can watch live on Telemundo.

The process of assigning matches that follows the draw aims to “ensure the best possible conditions for all teams and spectators,” FIFA noted.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first to feature 48 participating nations distributed into 12 groups of four teams, a substantial departure from the traditional format.

The final version of the match schedule will be available in March, after the FIFA Qualifying Tournament has been played, and after the six remaining slots have been filled.

FIFA Official Draw for the 2026 World Cup