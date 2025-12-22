East Texas Expert: Respiratory and Stomach Illnesses Peak Nationwide

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Across the United States, illnesses have reached their highest levels since mid-December.

“Both in the state of Texas and in this area, there has been a rise in emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to these illnesses, especially influenza,” says Dr. Valerie Smith, the Smith County Local Health Authority in East Texas.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of this week, the number of acute respiratory illnesses is prompting many people to seek medical care.

Regionally, the Texas Department of State Health Services Panel has reported a rise in recent hospitalizations across Texas since January 4.

16.67% increase in COVID

20.97% increase in Influenza

14.29% increase in RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus)

“We have observed rising levels in our region’s wastewater for both COVID and flu in the last two weeks,” says Dr. Smith.

Not only are respiratory illnesses rising, but the stomach bug, also known as norovirus, is making a comeback.

“You have to be especially cautious because it’s highly contagious,” says Richard Wallace, an infectious disease expert at UT Health in East Texas.

Each year, about 2,500 norovirus outbreaks are recorded in the United States, and it accounts for 58% of foodborne illnesses.

“It’s present in bodily secretions; mainly in feces,” says Dr. Wallace. “People who use the bathroom and don’t wash their hands, who prepare food or drinks, or who shake hands can contaminate bathrooms.”

Dr. Smith says it’s important to always maintain good hygiene.

“For seasonal respiratory viruses, and for norovirus, it’s also really important that people stay home when they’re sick,” says Dr. Smith. “Washing hands after using the bathroom, before preparing food, and before eating can reduce the likelihood of both spreading and getting sick.”

Not only does it keep you safe, but it also helps prevent illnesses from spreading to other people.