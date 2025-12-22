FIFA lowers prices for some World Cup tickets after fan criticism

MIAMI, Florida (AP) — FIFA has cut the price of certain World Cup 2026 tickets, set aside for the most loyal supporters of the qualified teams, after a global backlash against the initial pricing plan.

It is likely that the number of $60 tickets for each of the 104 matches of the tournament held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada will be in the hundreds rather than thousands, in what the governing body now calls a “basic seating” price category.

FIFA did not specify exactly why it shifted course so dramatically, but said the lower prices “are intended to support fans who want to follow their teams throughout the tournament.”

Federations will decide how to distribute them among fans who have proven their loyalty by attending previous matches, whether at home or as visitors, FIFA explained.

The World Cup in North America will be the first edition to feature 48 teams — up from 32 — and is expected to generate at least $10 billion in revenue for FIFA. Yet fans around the world reacted with surprise and outrage last week when they learned FIFA’s ticketing plans did not offer participating teams tickets in the lowest price tier.

The cheapest prices ranged from $120 to $265 for group-stage matches that did not involve the three co-host nations.

FIFA had set those prices even though the co-hosts had promised eight years ago — when they were bidding for the tournament — that hundreds of thousands of $21 tickets would be made available.

The governing body faced sharp criticism, especially in Europe, for its World Cup ticket pricing strategy that includes the so-called “dynamic pricing” and for acting as its own resale platform.

Fans’ anger intensified last week when it became clear that loyal supporters would not have access to the lowest-price category and that fans who wanted to reserve a ticket for every possible game for their team — up to the final — would not receive a refund until after the tournament.

Now, FIFA noted that when processing refunds for requests that are not approved, the administrative fee will not be charged to fans who request tickets through their federations and whose teams do not advance beyond the group stage.

In announcing the $60 ticket plan, FIFA stated that “as a nonprofit organization, it reinvests the proceeds from the World Cup to promote the growth of men’s, women’s and youth football” across its 211 member associations.