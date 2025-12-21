Tyler’s Christmas Soccer Clinic Brings Joy to 400 Youth Players

TYLER, Texas (East Texas News) – The gym at Tyler High School welcomed 400 young soccer players for the sixth edition of the Christmas Soccer Clinic, an event that has grown from a modest charitable effort into a major youth development program.

The clinic blends soccer instruction with charitable work, as participants donate toys to Toys for Tots.

The clinic was organized by the Hernandez Soccer All-Stars, founded by Daniel Hernandez, a former professional soccer player who wanted to create opportunities for East Texas youth while supporting charitable causes.

“Originally, we wanted to find a way to give back to the East Texas soccer community. So we began organizing these Christmas clinics. At first, we simply aimed to offer a free clinic, give the kids this experience, and have them donate an unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots, and since then it has evolved,” Hernandez said.

The clinic serves a dual purpose beyond youth soccer development. Hernandez is an ambassador for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, and through his soccer programs he aims to raise awareness about paralysis.

“To raise awareness about paralysis, I partnered with my brother, Nico. Most people know him; he also played soccer here at John Tyler and at SMU with me. He sustained a severe car accident in 1998 and is now paralyzed, which is why I do this work with the foundation,” Hernandez explained.

Nico Hernandez also serves as a volunteer coach.

The clinic relies on volunteers, including former professional soccer players, high school athletes, and college players. Parents praised the event’s excellent organization, despite the large number of participants.

A mother watching her nine-year-old son Santiago praised the clinic’s organization.

“They’re very well organized. I was telling my husband there are 400 kids. That’s a lot of children to attend to, but they have everything well planned and organized,” she commented.

Hernandez expressed his astonishment at how much the clinic has grown during its six years in Tyler.

“It’s incredible to see 400 children enrolled. This is the sixth time we’ve organized it in Tyler, so we’re very excited,” he concluded.