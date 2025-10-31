East Texas Experts Share Tips to Protect Against Russian Cyberattacks

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – U.S. officials are warning people about the possibility of Russian cyberattacks. While the government says there are no specific or credible threats against the homeland, they say there is danger to governments, businesses, and possibly individuals. They say the threat is especially significant in the wake of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

“We call it practicing good cyber hygiene,” said William Mack, the Tyler resident agent in charge of the United States Secret Service. Mack noted that while there is no guaranteed way to prevent cyberattacks, there are ways to minimize the risks.

PASSWORD PROTECTION

Among Mack’s tips is to change your passwords frequently. Compromised passwords can often reside on the dark web and can be sold to hackers. The longer and more complex your passwords are, the better your defense against cybercriminals will be. Mack also said you should avoid including personal information such as your birth date and names.

“If those things are easy to guess, someone will guess them,” Mack said.

ANTIVIRUS SOFTWARE PATCHES

Mack also advises people to keep personal data off the Internet and to keep their antivirus software up to date.

“Criminals often identify vulnerabilities in software systems, or the companies themselves identify them and release those software patches as a way to mitigate those risks,” he said.

EMAIL THREATS

“The most of what you have to defend yourself against is in your email,” said Tom Roberts, professor of cybersecurity at the University of Texas in Tyler.

Roberts said it is important to avoid clicking on suspicious emails or links, and to pay close attention to emails that may look like they come from someone you know. He said it could be a hacker posing as an impostor.

“I check the email’s URL and see what it is,” Roberts said. “If it looks like a jumble of characters, what happens in most cases, you know the email isn’t real.”

The agent Mack explained the various types of targeted email attacks, including phishing and spear phishing.

“So, phishing is where you target a broad population of people with a specific email. Spear phishing is where criminals attack specific individuals. They try to entice you to click a link and download malicious software that lets them access the system or locks you out.”

ONGOING THREAT

Roberts said that while the threat of cyberattacks may rise, cyber criminals are nothing new and will continue to pose a threat even after the war ends.

“Russians and all these different countries have been engaging in cyber activity continuously,” he said.

Experts emphasize that safe practices matter at all times in the digital world.

RELATED:

+ The United States prepares for Russian cyberattacks

+ The United States and Britain accuse Russia of cyberattacks against Ukraine

Copyright 2022 East Texas News via KLTV. All rights reserved.