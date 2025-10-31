Superman Shows Strength in Second Weekend at the Box Office

NEW YORK (AP) — James Gunn’s Superman movie demonstrated its staying power in its second weekend at North American box offices, pulling in $57.3 million in ticket sales and remaining the No. 1 film in theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

None of the week’s new releases — “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Smurfs,” and “Eddington” — came close to the success of Warner Bros. and DC Studios’ superhero. “Superman” fell 54% from its national debut, an ordinary decline for a big summer blockbuster.

In two weeks, “Superman” has grossed $406.8 million worldwide, a solid start for the film that DC Studios hopes will restart its film operations. A major test looms next weekend when The Walt Disney Co. releases “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” from Marvel.

Strong audience scores and favorable reviews should help boost Superman’s profitability in the weeks ahead. For Warner Bros. and DC Studios, Superman, which had a budget of $225 million, is key to starting a ten-year plan for the studio’s comic-book adaptation operation. Co-directors Gunn and Peter Safran were tasked with reviving the flagging operation. The next projects on the slate are the films “Supergirl” and “Clayface” in 2026.

Collectively, Hollywood is enjoying a very strong summer. According to data firm Comscore, the 2025 summer box office has risen 15.9% compared with the same period last year, with year-to-date sales running 15% ahead of 2024. Summer ticket sales have totaled around $2.6 billion nationwide, according to Comscore.

Estimated top ten weekend box office in the United States and Canada, per Comscore:

1. “Superman,” $57.3 million

2. “Jurassic World Rebirth,” $23.4 million

3. “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” $13 million

4. “Smurfs,” $11 million

5. “F1: The Movie,” $9.6 million

6. “How to Train Your Dragon,” $5.4 million

7. “Eddington,” $4.3 million

8. “Elio,” $2 million

9. “Lilo & Stitch,” $1.5 million

10. “28 Years Later,” $1.3 million