East Texas Nonprofit Hopes Volunteers Won’t Be Affected by Rising Fuel Prices

LONGVIEW, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – As gasoline prices rise to historic levels, nonprofit organizations are feeling the strain as well.

Patty Armond leads the service center at Longview Community Ministries, the charity that distributes meals to people in need. She notes that higher fuel costs are pulling money away from essentials like food, rent, and utilities.

Armond says the pump prices could also jeopardize something they rely on: volunteers.

“Most of our volunteers are retirees, and we worry that rising gas prices won’t stop them from coming here to volunteer because we simply can’t do our work in Longview without volunteers, no doubt,” Armond said.

