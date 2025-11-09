(East Texas News) – Good morning, East Texas! No doubt you’ll want to grab a jacket or hoodie before heading out, as temperatures have dipped into the 40s Fahrenheit, and in some spots have even fallen below 30 °F for a brief stretch this morning. The sky will stay clear this Halloween Friday, with plenty of sun to enjoy all day. Today’s highs will be a bit closer to the seasonal average for this time of year, generally in the 60s to the 70s. If you head out tonight for trick-or-treating or to watch a football game, expect a rapid drop in temperatures, around 50 °F by 8 p.m. On Saturday, our next cold front will begin pushing into East Texas and could bring a bit of rain and possibly one or two thunderstorms. At this point, chances of significant precipitation are quite uncertain, so there’s no need to cancel outdoor plans, but be sure to stay tuned to the latest forecast updates to plan accordingly. Highs are expected to stay around 60 °F for most of the weekend after the front, but they could creep back into the 70s early next week and potentially continue rising through Wednesday. Also, don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, meaning we’ll set our clocks back one hour and many of us will enjoy an extra hour of sleep.