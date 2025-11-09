Alleged Cause of Marshawn Kneeland’s Death Revealed, Cowboys

ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) – Marshawn Kneeland, a defensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys, was found dead in an apparent suicide after evading authorities in his vehicle and fleeing on foot from the scene of an accident, authorities in a Dallas suburb said. He was 24 years old.

Frisco police said on Thursday that they are investigating the suicide. They added that Kneeland did not stop for traffic violations when approached by patrol officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

What followed was a chase that Frisco police joined on Wednesday night.

Authorities lost sight of the vehicle moments before they found it crashed. During the search, after Kneeland fled on foot from the crash site, officers said they received information that Kneeland could be at risk of harming himself.

While officers were looking for Kneeland, a dispatcher told them that people who knew him had received a group text from Kneeland saying goodbye.

“They are worried about his wellbeing,” said the Broadcastify recordings, a system that archives public-safety radio transmissions.

“We’re speaking with his girlfriend. She’s trying to reach his agent. But we’re trying to get him to call first. She says he’s armed and has a history of mental illness. Her direct quote was, ‘He’ll end it all,’” one dispatcher told the officers.

The body found showed a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Thursday morning, about three hours after the crash, the police said, though they did not specify where Kneeland’s body was discovered. In the Broadcastify recordings, the officers said they had tried calling Kneeland and texting him and had used a drone to try to locate him after the crash.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the U.S. National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also online chat at 988lifeline.org. Suicide-prevention lines outside the United States can be found at www.iasp.info/suicidal-thoughts.

Kneeland’s death came just days after he recovered a blocked punt and returned it for a touchdown in the Cowboys’ 27-17 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals.

Kneeland was in his second season with Dallas. He was a second-round pick in the 2024 draft out of Western Michigan University.

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos paid tribute to Kneeland with a moment of silence before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kneeland’s image was shown on the stadium’s giant screen.

Jonathan Perzley, Kneeland’s agent, asked for privacy.

“I am shattered to confirm that my client and cherished friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night,” he said in a statement. “Marshawn poured his heart into every play, every practice, and every moment on the field. Losing someone with his talent, spirit, and kindness is a pain I struggle to put into words.”

His rookie season began on a promising note before he missed five games with a knee injury.

Kneeland recorded the first sack of his career in the season-opening game against Philadelphia. He appeared in seven of Dallas’s nine games this year, missing two due to an ankle injury.

“Marshawn was a beloved teammate and a valued member of our organization,” the Cowboys said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend, Catalina, and his family.”

Dallas has frequently drafted defensive players in the first two rounds. Kneeland was selected a year after defensive lineman Sam Williams was chosen by Dallas in the second round. Williams blocked the punt Kneeland recovered against the Cardinals.

Kneeland’s mother, Wendy Kneeland, died suddenly as he was preparing for the draft. According to The Dallas Morning News, Kneeland wore his mother’s ashes in a necklace after joining the Cowboys.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Marshawn Kneeland of the Cowboys,” the NFL said. “We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources.”

Robert Prince, the Miami Dolphins’ receivers coach who held the same position with the Cowboys when Kneeland was a rookie last year, had tears in his eyes when meeting with reporters on Thursday.

“We spent a lot of time together when he was injured and training in the gym,” Prince said. “We talked. He was a Western Michigan guy, and I trained with the Lions for a while, so we had some Michigan stories. He was a good kid. I’m sorry to hear this.”

During his final year at Western Michigan, Kneeland posted a personal-best 57 tackles, along with four sacks and half a sack in nine games.

“My heart is absolutely broken for the loss of Marshawn Kneeland,” Western Michigan coach Lance Taylor said. “His leadership, energy, and smile were contagious, and he left a lasting impact on everyone on our team. Having coached him during my first season here, we formed a bond that went far beyond football.”

Tributes poured in across the NFL. One came from Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans defensive tackle, who highlighted suicide-awareness issues with a reporter during this year’s training camp.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear about our NFL brother,” Simmons wrote on X. “Even when someone carries the biggest smile, make sure you check in on them. You never know what someone is going through. Don’t be afraid to ask for help; we all go through things we sometimes hide.”

Two of Kneeland’s Dallas teammates’ brothers, quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, died by suicide and have foundations that support suicide awareness and prevention. Thomas’s sister, Ella, was the same age as Kneeland.