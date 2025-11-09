Texas Hispanic man detained by ICE, employer says his paperwork is in order

On July 24, Guerrero, a resident of Waco, was arrested by ICE agents.

And in a heartbreaking video you can see Guerrero’s arrest, where he tries to communicate with ICE officers. Moments later, one of the officers breaks the window of his car and takes him into custody.

“The ICE officer stopped him and hauled him away because he wasn’t carrying documents that permit him to work here in the United States. He does have all the documents; he’s fine. They took him away, apparently because there is a criminal investigation,” said Guerrero’s boss, Jose Mancha.

Mancha and Guerrero’s coworker, John Smith, say that he has the proper work permissions to be employed here and they say this arrest appears to have been aimed at Guerrero.

“A longtime employee who has never failed, he feels very bad; it’s not right how they did it. If they had sent him a notice telling him to come to court on a certain day, he would go because he has never missed a court date,” said Mancha.

In a press release from the Western District of the Department of Justice, they say Guerrero faces a charge of not possessing a registration form and he appeared for the first time before a federal court on Friday afternoon. If convicted, he could face up to 30 days in prison.

In the July 25 court appearance, Guerrero appeared sad and wore the same clothes as in the arrest video.

The only thing his boss asks for is more transparency in his case.

“There needs to be more transparency in how things are done because right now nobody knows how things are being handled, not even the agents themselves,” said Mancha.

Mancha told us that Guerrero has a family and is a father of three.

He also says they will do everything possible to help Guerrero and his family.

Guerrero will remain in custody until his next court appearance scheduled for August 5.