Temperature Changes Could Threaten New Gardens in East Texas

November 10, 2025

LONGVIEW, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – March is a month when many people begin planting gardens, but with temperatures still fluctuating, it’s essential to protect those plants.

Gregg County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent Shaniqua Davis recommends covering sensitive plants with fabric or a plastic sheet. However, for some plants and vegetables, Davis suggests delaying planting a little longer.

“Cover those plants. Just be sure to cover them if frost is forecast. There are sub-freezing temperatures at night, so you should protect those plants since they’re young and tender. If you can delay planting those transplants, you may want to wait a few more weeks to ensure the weather has stabilized,” Davis said.

Davis also added that you should check your extended forecast for the next ten days before deciding to plant, to ensure temperatures are favorable for planting.

Copyright 2022 East Texas News via KLTV. All rights reserved.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
Texas Hispanic man detained by ICE, employer says his paperwork is in order

Latest Posts