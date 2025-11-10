Kilgore City Waives Some Fees After Tornado

KILGORE, Texas (East Texas News) – The city of Kilgore is actively helping residents clear debris and restore structures after an EF1 tornado moved through on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado traveled from County Road 1122 to the intersection of Hunter Street and Broadway Boulevard.

The city expressed its gratitude to everyone who has begun assisting neighbors with cleanup in the wake of the storm.

“We want to thank those who have been in the area helping their neighbors with cleanup. When people step up to help promptly after an emergency, it is a real sign of Kilgore residents’ solidarity.”

To provide further assistance, the city issued the following reminders and requests:

Debris

Pile natural debris, such as branches or downed trees, on the curb so Public Works can pick it up.

You can request pickup of other debris by contacting Republic Services at 903-986-5324.

Residents may bring to the landfill once a month a quantity of waste equal to the bed of a pickup truck (three cubic yards) at no charge, provided their municipal water bill is paid.

Requests for pickup of natural debris outside the tornado-affected area can be submitted through the My Kilgore app.

Volunteers/Safety

Park vehicles away from the affected zones to keep streets accessible for emergency management and Public Works personnel.

Treat all power lines as live, even if power service has been restored.

Reconstruction