Marshawn Kneeland, Cowboys Player, Found Dead After Fleeing Police at 24

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Police in a Dallas suburb said that Marshawn Kneeland, a defensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys, was found dead in an apparent suicide after evading authorities in his vehicle and fleeing on foot from the scene of an accident. He was 24 years old.

Frisco police said Thursday they are investigating a possible suicide. They indicated that Kneeland did not stop for patrol cars from the Texas Department of Public Safety in a chase joined by Frisco police on Wednesday night.

Authorities lost sight of the vehicle before locating it minutes later. During the search following Kneeland’s flight, officers received information that Kneeland had shown suicidal cues. He was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Thursday morning, approximately three hours after the crash. Police did not say where Kneeland’s body was found.

Kneeland’s death occurred just days after he had recovered a blocked punt in the end zone in the 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Kneeland was in his second season with the Cowboys. He was a second-round pick in the 2024 draft from Western Michigan University.

Jonathan Perzley, Kneeland’s agent, asked for privacy.

“I am devastated to confirm that my client and dear friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night,” he said in a statement. “Marshawn poured his heart into every play, every practice and every moment on the field. Losing someone with his talent, spirit and kindness is a pain I can barely express in words.”

His rookie season had started off on a promising note before he missed five games due to a knee injury.

Kneeland recorded his first career sack in the season opener against Philadelphia. He appeared in seven of the nine games this year, missing two with an ankle injury.

“Marshawn was a beloved teammate and a member of our organization,” the Cowboys said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

The Cowboys have frequently drafted defenders in the first two rounds. Kneeland was selected a year after defensive end Sam Williams was chosen by Dallas in the second round. Williams blocked the punt that Kneeland recovered against the Cardinals.

Kneeland’s mother, Wendy Kneeland, died suddenly while he was preparing for the draft. According to The Dallas Morning News, he wore his mother’s ashes in a pendant after joining the Cowboys.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of Marshawn Kneeland’s passing with the Cowboys,” the NFL said. “We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources.”

Robert Prince, the Dolphins’ receivers coach and who held the same position with the Cowboys when Kneeland was a rookie last year, had tears in his eyes when meeting with reporters on Thursday.

“We spent a lot of time together when he was injured and training in the gym,” Prince said. “We talked. He was a Western Michigan guy and I trained with the Lions for a while, so we had some Michigan stories. Good kid. I’m sorry to hear that about him.”

Kneeland finished his college career with 57 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks in nine games in his final year with Western Michigan.

“My heart is absolutely broken by the loss of Marshawn Kneeland,” Western Michigan coach Lance Taylor said. “His leadership, energy and smile were contagious, and he left a lasting impression on everyone in our program. Having coached him during my first season here, we developed a bond that went far beyond football.”

Tributes poured in from across the NFL, including Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who raised suicide-awareness with a reporter during this year’s training camp.

“It’s terrible to hear the news about our NFL brother!” Simmons wrote on X. “Even when someone wears the biggest smile, make sure to check on how they’re doing. You never know, man. Don’t be afraid to ask for help; we all go through things we sometimes hide.”

The brothers of two of Kneeland’s Dallas teammates, quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, died by suicide and have foundations that support suicide awareness and prevention. Thomas’s sister, Ella, was the same age as Kneeland.