Remains Found in Polk County Identified as Missing Man Since 2015

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) — Authorities say that the remains found in Polk County have been identified as a man who had been reported missing from Katy.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, in 2015 Kyle Thomas Rugg was 20 years old and living in the Katy, TX area. On March 3, 2015, he attended a party at a nearby Motel 6 with a friend. The following day, March 4, it is believed Kyle traveled to the Polk County area to fish with friends. That was the last known sighting of Kyle.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Division became involved, and later the Homicide Division. Investigations were carried out by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Texas EquuSearch joined in search efforts around the Lake Livingston State Park area and other fishing spots, but they never uncovered evidence related to Kyle.

On January 21, 2020, law enforcement discovered human remains in a wooded area of Polk County. The remains were sent to the University of North Texas’ Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth. After some time, the remains were identified by DNA as Kyle Thomas Rugg.

After meeting with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s cold-case detective, Sheriff Byron Lyons said they had opened an investigation into Kyle Rugg’s death. They are currently being assisted in our investigation by Ranger Brandon Bess of the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case Division.

Sheriff Lyons asks anyone who has information about Kyle Thomas Rugg’s death to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of his office at 936-327-6810, or call Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP (7867), where you may provide your name or remain anonymous. Any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons involved in Kyle Thomas Rugg’s death could yield a cash reward.

