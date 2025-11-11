Tyler Resident Nurse Pleads Guilty to Abusing a Disabled Minor

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A woman from Athens has pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree injury to a minor involving an eight-year-old child who has a disability.

Gabrielle Erin Toon, 27, pleaded guilty to the third-degree injury to a minor charge in front of Judge Debby Gunter in Smith County on Thursday.

The judge will hand down a sentence next week. On Thursday, court records showed that prosecutors had offered probation, but the defense asked for deferred adjudication of the case.

Toon was arrested in July after being captured in three videos that depicted her abusing the minor. According to the arrest affidavit, the child is non-mobile, relies on a tracheostomy, is fed via a gastric tube, requires nighttime oxygen, has chronic lung disease, has received a kidney transplant, has a dislocated hip, and suffers from other disabilities.