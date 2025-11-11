Tyler Resident Nurse Pleads Guilty to Abusing a Disabled Minor

November 11, 2025

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A woman from Athens has pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree injury to a minor involving an eight-year-old child who has a disability.

Gabrielle Erin Toon, 27, pleaded guilty to the third-degree injury to a minor charge in front of Judge Debby Gunter in Smith County on Thursday.

The judge will hand down a sentence next week. On Thursday, court records showed that prosecutors had offered probation, but the defense asked for deferred adjudication of the case.

Toon was arrested in July after being captured in three videos that depicted her abusing the minor. According to the arrest affidavit, the child is non-mobile, relies on a tracheostomy, is fed via a gastric tube, requires nighttime oxygen, has chronic lung disease, has received a kidney transplant, has a dislocated hip, and suffers from other disabilities.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
Remains Found in Polk County Identified as Missing Man Since 2015

Latest Posts