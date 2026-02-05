East Texas Residents Respond to Winter Storm in Tyler

February 5, 2026

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Ice conditions disrupted Tyler residents’ commutes on Sunday as a winter storm moved through.

For Payton Davis, work couldn’t wait, even though his car wouldn’t start.

“I went out to the car, I had to pour a little water on the door to get it open, and it wouldn’t start,” Davis said. “In the end I decided to walk.”

Davis trudged roughly 1.9 miles to his shift at a Pizza Hut restaurant.

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) spokesperson Jeff Williford said drivers should exercise caution if they must drive under these conditions.

“It will take longer to reach destinations on roads like these across the state,” Williford said.

Although icy roadways slowed travel for some, they were a source of joy for others.

Luther Henderson was sledding down the driveway at his home with his family.

“We were ready for this, to be able to go down the hill,” Henderson said. “We talked about this last night. So, this is our fun.”

If you get stranded on icy roads or need help, the back of the Texas driver’s license lists a roadside assistance phone number: 1-800-525-5555.

