Selena Gomez Named Woman of the Year at Billboard Latinas in Music Awards — Meet the Honorees

This year, Selena Gomez leads the lineup of honorees by being named Woman of the Year for 2025. With a career spanning acting, music, and activism, Gomez has solidified her status as an influential figure both on stage and beyond.

The artist, who had already earned the same title at Billboard Women in Music in 2017, adds to her résumé 42 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, including the global hit “Lose You to Love Me.” She has also left her mark on Latin charts with songs like “Taki Taki” and “Baila Conmigo,” reaffirming her connection with Hispanic audiences.

Who Are the Honorees at Billboard Women in Latin Music 2025?

Alongside her, other stars will shine at the ceremony. Belinda will be awarded the Evolution Award, recognizing her artistic transformation over the years. From her beginnings as a child star to becoming a Latin pop icon, the singer has shown an ability to reinvent herself and leave an indelible mark on music.

The Ha*Ash duo, formed by sisters Hanna and Ashley, will receive the Unbreakable Award. Their powerful blend of harmonies, heartfelt lyrics, and their close personal bond have transcended borders, establishing them as touchstones of strength and authenticity in Latin music.

Meanwhile, Dominican artist Natti Natasha will be recognized as the Unstoppable Artist, a title that honors her steady climb to the top of the charts and her expanding international influence. With multiple hits and a global fan base, her presence in the industry is synonymous with perseverance and empowerment.

The event will be hosted by the iconic Ana Bárbara, who will also be honored with the 2024 Musical Career Award. This year’s program will also include special tributes to Anitta (Vanguard Award), Chiquis (Impact Award), Olga Tañón (Musical Career), and the unforgettable Celia Cruz (Legend Award).