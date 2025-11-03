East Texas Spring Pest Control: Early Treatments Recommended as Insects Arrive

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – As East Texas’ winter fades and we move into spring, temperatures will climb steadily, and with that rise will come a surge of insects.

From mosquitoes to cockroaches, ants, fleas and ticks, and termites—any number of seasonal pests are on their way, and exterminators say don’t wait for them to show up before taking action.

“Ants for sure. Wasps, too. They’re a bit dormant when it’s cold. They love crawling into your attic,” says Johnny Jennings, owner of Jennings Termite and Pest Control.

For professional pest-control specialists, this marks the start of a long season: the ongoing battle against invading insects.

“You need to have your residual treatment in place because ants are going to start getting into the house,” Jennings notes.

Exterminators emphasize that early treatment matters because it can prevent an infestation from taking hold.

The first on the list is the most destructive pest for homeowners: termites.

“April and May are termite swarm season. That’s largely what we’re dealing with. Your home is your most valuable asset and it’s worth protecting,” Jennings says.

Some people try to tackle pest control on their own, but the risk is harming beneficial insects like pollinators.

“That’s a very common pitfall to be aware of. I don’t want to treat anything that’s flowering—flower beds, blooming plants—because your bees are the number one pollinators,” Jennings says.

Jennings warns not to wait until it becomes a full-blown problem.

“There’s no magic cure to make them go away. Call a professional. Give your pest-control company the opportunity to handle the situation,” he says.

Jennings adds that if you choose to use in-home pest control, you should read the label carefully for any potential harmful effects on other insects and even on pets.

