Israel Vazquez Dies: Mexican Boxer and Three-Time World Champion

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Israel Vazquez, a Mexican fighter who captured three world titles at bantamweight during his boxing career, died at age 46, the president of the World Boxing Council confirmed on Tuesday.

The WBC had reported earlier this month that “El Magnífico” Vazquez had been diagnosed with sarcoma, one of the five types of cancer.

“Israel finally rests in peace. May God provide his family with strength and we extend our full support to his wife Laura, his children, family and friends during these difficult moments. Thank you, champion, for leaving such a special mark. You will always be the Magnificent,” wrote Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the WBC, on his X account.

Vázquez made his pro debut in 1995, and he is best remembered for his four battles with fellow Mexican Rafael Márquez, with whom he fought from 2007 to 2010. The 2007 and 2008 clashes earned Fight of the Year honors.

After winning the 2008 bout, Vazquez suffered a retinal detachment and ultimately lost his right eye after his retirement. He stopped fighting in May 2010, following the fourth meeting with Márquez, who won by knockout.

Vázquez captured the vacant IBF super bantamweight title in 2004 against José Luis Valbuena and defended it successfully twice. He then seized the WBC belt from titleholder Óscar Larios by knocking him out in the third round in 2005.

He held on to the WBC crown until the first bout with Márquez, in which he retired in the seventh round after struggling to breathe with a broken nose. In the rematch five months later, Vazquez reclaimed the title despite cuts on both eyes, knocking Márquez out in the sixth round.

Vázquez won his third bout early in 2008 by a split decision after hitting the canvas. But the eye injury meant he did not fight for the rest of the year and was stripped of the WBC title.

After three surgeries, he was cleared to fight and faced Márquez for the fourth time in Los Angeles, suffering a knockout in the third round.

Vázquez finished with a record of 44-5, with 32 knockouts.