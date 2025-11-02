Seferino Bautista-Rentería Pleads Guilty to Two Additional Charges

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The owner of a Tyler auto shop was convicted of shooting at two other people during an incident that left a teenager dead.

Seferino Bautista-Rentería, 36, was arrested after the July 4, 2024 death of Rawly “Eli” Sánchez, 19, who drove past Bautista-Rentería’s shop in a pickup with two friends after making a wrong turn.

Bautista-Rentería was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 60 years in prison for Sánchez’s death in April 2025.

On Monday he pled guilty to two additional counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting the other two people who were also in the vehicle.

He received 15 years in prison for each count, to run concurrently with his prior 60-year sentence.

