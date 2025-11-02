Seferino Bautista-Rentería Pleads Guilty to Two Additional Charges

November 2, 2025

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The owner of a Tyler auto shop was convicted of shooting at two other people during an incident that left a teenager dead.

Seferino Bautista-Rentería, 36, was arrested after the July 4, 2024 death of Rawly “Eli” Sánchez, 19, who drove past Bautista-Rentería’s shop in a pickup with two friends after making a wrong turn.

Bautista-Rentería was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 60 years in prison for Sánchez’s death in April 2025.

On Monday he pled guilty to two additional counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting the other two people who were also in the vehicle.

He received 15 years in prison for each count, to run concurrently with his prior 60-year sentence.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Tyler man convicted of 60 years for fatally shooting a 19-year-old

Trial begins against Hispanic-owned auto shop owner in Tyler accused of fatally shooting a teenager

Tyler couple charged in fatal shooting formally charged

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
216 Pediatric Flu Deaths Reported in the U.S., Highest in 15 Years

Latest Posts